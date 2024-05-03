“If You Want to Go, Go”: Max Verstappen Backs Adrian Newey’s Decision but Red Bull Not at Disadvantage

In the build-up to the 2024 Miami GP, Max Verstappen has revealed that he fully supported Adrian Newey’s decision to leave the team next year. However, he has no reason to believe that Red Bull will not be able to recover the loss.

The three-time world champion explained, on the Fast and the Curious podcast, that Newey‘s role within the team had evolved quite a lot. That meant that the 65-year-old had shifted to the mentoring side of things whilst the others executed his vision. Verstappen also gave a vote of confidence to the current technical team at Milton Keynes.

The 26-year-old was quoted as saying, “I also told him ‘At the end of the day you have to do what’s best for yourself and your family. So, live your life, you know. If you have to go, go.” The Dutchman, however, did admit that he was “sad” seeing the British engineer leave.

Verstappen‘s confidence isn’t unfounded. The #1 driver has the likes of Pierre Wache (Technical Director) and Enrico Balbo (Head of Aerodynamics) at his disposal. These men would be enough to see that Red Bull weather the storm.

That being said, historically, Newey’s departure from a team has spelled its doom. Both, Williams and McLaren were championship-winning teams as long as Newey was with them. However, Red Bull might run the risk of suffering the same slump after the Briton’s departure.

Adrian Newey could lead to Red Bull’s downfall

Back in the mid-90s, Newey was at Williams. However, after his departure in 1997, the team never won a world Constructors’ title ever again. McLaren, on the other hand, benefitted from this loss. In the end, Newey left the Woking team as well – thereafter, even McLaren suffered a similar slump.

Newey’s resignation may have been a sign of a bigger problem. There is a reported power struggle within the Red Bull camp. Augmented by the Christian Horner scandal, the likes of Helmut Marko and Jos Verstappen may have teamed up against Horner and the Thai majority of the company.

Thus, there is a divide between the team. This threatens the team’s current dominant run in the sport. Regardless, Newey could be the first of many big-name players leading towards the exit door at Milton Keynes.

All of the above could have a bearing on Red Bull’s preparation for the 2026 regulation changes. Potentially leading an advantage to its rivals, the Bulls’ dominant spell in Formula 1 might be on the brink of a collapse.