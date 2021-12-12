“I never said that”– Toto Wolff rubbishes Christian Horner’s “energy drink” comments

Toto Wolff denies that they think Red Bull is only an “engine drink” company, as suggested by Christian Horner, and respects them as a rival.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner sparked controversy ahead of the ultimate championship race in Abu Dhabi. The 49-year-old team principal said that Mercedes are insecure about losing to “just an energy drink company”.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff quickly responded to that and claims nothing like this is actually true. Moreover, he claims that never did he even suggest that.

“I never said that,” asserted Wolff following qualifying. “I don’t know where that comes from, but it’s not something that I said. And I would not say it because I have all the respect for Red Bull as a drinks company and all the respect for the racing team.

“That’s why I reached out to him, because I felt we should be going into the race without any animosity.”

Mercedes is not creating a narrative says, Toto Wolff

Horner has also alleged Mercedes spinning media narrative against them. In response, Wolff said maybe it’s only the genuine criticism Red Bull faces from people.

“So I think it’s the media machine, or it’s everybody who commented on the driving it was pretty much the same opinion,” said Wolff. Meanwhile, Red Bull dominated Mercedes in qualifying, and Wolff admitted Red Bull was faster on Saturday.

“They were the quicker car today,” he admitted. “Absolutely take that on the chin for all of us; 1-0 for them, and let’s see what it is tomorrow.”

The championship fight for the drivers’ now boils down to the final destination of the F1 calendar- Abu Dhabi. Both the title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, are right now level on points.

Last time, the same scenario happened before the final race, kt was 1974, with stricter points distribution.

