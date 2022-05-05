F1

“I open the door and Michael is there, doing his thing”: Former Mercedes reserve driver recalls his humiliating restroom encounter with Michael Schumacher

"I open the door and Michael is there, doing his thing": Former Mercedes reserve driver recalls his humiliating restroom encounter with Michael Schumacher
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Draymond Green made one appearance and already made the $25k back!": NBA Twitter reacts to the league fining Warriors' star $25,000 over flipping Memphis fans off
Next Article
"We searched for about five years for a property" : Inside Kimi Raikkonen's $24 Million Swiss villa known as 'Butterfly'
F1 Latest News
"We searched for about five years for a property" : Inside Kimi Raikkonen's $24 Million Swiss villa known as 'Butterfly'
“We searched for about five years for a property” : Inside Kimi Raikkonen’s $24 Million Swiss villa known as ‘Butterfly’

Let us look at Kimi Raikkonen’s Switzerland villa alongside all his properties scattered around the…