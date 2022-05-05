Miami F1 Circuit Lap time and top speeds: Everything you need to know about the Miami International Autodrome ahead of it’s inaugural Grand Prix

F1 is set to host it’s first ever Grand Prix in Miami this weekend and it promises to be a very exciting addition to the calendar.

Miami will be hosting the first of two American races in 2021. The sport is growingly massively in the US, and organizers have taken a note of it. There are plans of more races to be held in the US, with Las Vegas a confirmed addition in the 2023 calendar.

The race track in Miami has been built in the city’s downtown around the world famous Hard Rock Stadium. The Stadium has played host to some of the biggest sporting matches and concerts ever in America.

Wait so the bay is actually fake. I thought they said it was fake as it was manmade.😭😭

The layout of the track hasn’t really been on the news because drivers haven’t driven on it yet. However, the track has become somewhat of a joke among fans on social media for it’s fake harbor. An artificial marina has been constructed in this circuit which has real boat, but fake water in it.

To replace the water, organizers have decided to add just a blue screen resembling it. This has led to several memes and jokes about the same online. However in terms of racing, certain F1 drivers feel that it’s going to be very tight and exciting.

Miami International Autodrome F1 Lap time

Since the track is completely new and undriven on, there is no lap time on record in the circuit. We’ll see the first laps around the Autodrome on Friday when the drivers take their cars out for a spin during Fp1.

However, according to F1, the qualifying lap times will be around the range of 1 minutes and 28 seconds. Other factors may come into play that alter this predicted lap time.

The Miami circuit also came as a part of the early access version of F1’s latest game F1-22. Reigning e-sports World Champion Jarno Opmeer posted a video on YouTube where he drove around the circuit in a last to first challenge on a Mercedes.

His fastest lap of the race was put on medium compound tyres, when he clocked a time of 1:29.676.

What will be the top speed during the Miami GP?

The Miami International Autodrome is 5.412 km long (3.36 miles). It has 19 corners and features a straight that’s 1.2 km long. There are three DRS zones in the circuit, which promises to provide drivers with plenty of overtaking opportunities.

There will be places where the drivers will be able to stretch the limits of their cars in terms of top speeds. According to F1, the average speed will be about 223 km/h (138 mph).

Are you ready to rock Miami International Autodrome?! 🎸🤘 Jump aboard with F1 22 cover star and F1 ambassador @Charles_Leclerc for a lap around @f1miami's sun-soaked 5.41km course 🌅

The actual set ups the cars will run on will be determined only after they’ve gotten a few laps under their belt during FP1 on Friday.