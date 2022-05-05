“They looked at me like I was crazy”– Miami Grand Prix boss reveals how they got ‘fake marina’ idea

Miami Grand Prix boss reveals what led him to create the ‘fake marina’ for the F1 event around the Hard Rock Stadium that caused much trolling.

Miami Grand Prix is set to make its debut in F1 this weekend. Formula 1 for a long has been eyeing to expand in the United States, and with the two races over there this season, the attempt seems to be successful in the near time.

The organizers in Miami are trying to make an extravagant festival. Thus, a fake marina was also created with yachts and a beach surrounding it. From over here, people can literally watch the cars run around them.

However, the fake marina got instant trolling on Twitter. Soon even traditional media had their fun, as SkySports posted a video of Craig Slater pretending to be swimming.

We still haven’t gotten over this clip of Slater swimming in the Miami marina 😆 pic.twitter.com/jz7B49pO6M — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 5, 2022

How Miami Grand Prix boss had the idea?

Responding to all the memes, Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel thinks that all the fun is in good spirit, and even they are having a good laugh. But he reveals how they got onto the idea of creating a fake marina in the first place.

“Initially, when we were looking at downtown, F1 had some ideas about wanting the shots of the yachts,” he explained to Motorsport.com.

“When we moved here [to the Hard Rock stadium] for a number of reasons, most importantly because we didn’t think we could have a good racing circuit downtown, I told F1 that you’re gonna get your yacht shots, you’re gonna have your yachts.

“They looked at me like I was crazy. And then I came back and drew it on the whiteboard and said: ‘I want a marina with yachts here, and we’re gonna make it happen.’ And so we did. And it’s a lot of fun.”

The race is already created a huge hype across all the F1 sections. With this, F1 will surely establish a new turn in their American voyage. Next year, the expansion will be even more intense when Las Vegas will also be added to the calendar along with Miami and Austin.

