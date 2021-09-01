F1

“I raced there in 2012 in Formula Renault 2.0″ – Pierre Gasly hoping for a strong qualifying session at “very narrow” Zandvoort

“I raced there in 2012 in Formula Renault 2.0" - Pierre Gasly hoping for a strong qualifying session at "very narrow" Zandvoort
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“This is it!" - The Iceman Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 after this season
Next Article
"I Didn't Think in 8 Million Years That Tom Brady Would Make the Team": NFL GOAT's Former Teammate Couldn't Have Predicted His Crazy Rise to Immortality
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…