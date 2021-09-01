“I raced there in 2012 in Formula Renault 2.0″ – Pierre Gasly hoping for a strong qualifying session at “very narrow” Zandvoort

“I raced there in 2012 in Formula Renault 2.0″ – Pierre Gasly is expecting Circuit Zandvoort to be like Monaco and is therefore targeting a strong Saturday performance.

Spa turned out to be a disappointment as heavy rain ensured no racing for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly had qualified P6 for the race and was awarded half-points for his endeavor. He expressed disappointment at the race not going through like it should have, especially for the fans.

“It doesn’t matter that Formula 1 is the most high-tech sport in the world, nobody can control the weather.

“It was a real shame we couldn’t race, especially for all the fans who turned out and waited patiently. And for us it was also disappointing because we had a strong weekend up to that point, with another sixth place on the grid.

“I was convinced I had a chance of doing something really good in the race. At least we don’t have long to wait to race again, so I will take the positives from our Spa performance and transfer them now to Zandvoort.”

No race, no fun.🌧Feel sorry for all of you that came to watch the race and waited hours under the rain today… what a strange day! More fun next week in Zandvoort 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/JxDpdVlHAO — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) August 29, 2021

Gasly looking forward to Dutch GP

The AlphaTauri star is looking forward to this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix being held at the Circuit Zandvoort. He has raced on this track a decade ago and is hoping to qualify well again, considering the difficulty of an overtake on the narrow track.

“I raced there in 2012 in Formula Renault 2.0, so quite a long time ago! The track layout has changed a lot since then and I’ve experienced it on the simulator.

“I think the whole weekend should be an amazing experience, being the first Dutch Grand Prix since Max has been in Formula 1.

“It will be an interesting weekend, a replay of Monaco in some respects as the straights are very short and the track itself is very narrow, so overtaking will be particularly complicated.

“That means qualifying will be especially important and as we seem to perform quite well in that respect, it could turn out to be a good thing for us.

“Another factor is that being by the sea, we can expect to find a dusty track surface on Friday with sand blowing onto the asphalt, so conditions will evolve over the weekend.”

