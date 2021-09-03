“We might actually have it on Saturday” – Carlos Sainz expects DRS on Zandvoort’s banked turn after practice sessions

“We might actually have it on Saturday” – Carlos Sainz expects DRS to be added on the second banked turn at Zandvoort after the practice sessions.

Zandvoort is unique among the tracks in the calendar for having two banked turns – Arie Luyendykbocht and Hugenholtzbocht. The former might see DRS being added from Saturday onwards, as per Carlos Sainz. But he feels overtaking will still be a challenge on the narrow track.

“If we see it is okay then we might actually have it on Saturday I heard.

“I don’t think that the DRS position is going to make the overtaking that much better because the corners that precede this straight are all corners that, for us, it’s going to be particularly difficult to follow around.

“For more overtaking we would actually need a lot of degradation, tyres to to fall apart and maybe some people do a big tyre delta on others to have any chance of overtaking but it’s quite a hard compound tyre. The straight is not very long and I don’t expect that the DRS would have made a huge difference.”

The banking at Daytona is 31° in the turns and 18° in the tri-oval, the banked turn at Zandvoort is 18°, and Indy is comparatively flat at 9.2° in the turns. — Sir Thomas the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot (@DaaRealBoot) September 2, 2021

Charles Leclerc excited for banked turns

Banked turns are a rarity in Formula 1, and as such, Charles Leclerc is excited to see overtaking happen on it on Sunday. He expects drivers to try things differently on them to benefit track position-wise.

“It’s going to be super exciting and should be exciting also for us. Drivers will try probably lines that we don’t get to see anywhere else because the banking is getting more and more on the outside of the corner. So we might see some outside lines in turn three, by example, which is something that you don’t get to see very often.”

Also Read “I think the circuit might be a better fit for Mercedes”– Red Bull boss thinks Zandvoort more suited to Mercedes despite it being Max Verstappen’s home race