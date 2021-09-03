“It is very exciting with the banking” – Sebastian Vettel is a fan of the banked turns at Zandvoort

“It is very exciting with the banking” – Sebastian Vettel loved going through the banked turns at Zandvoort during the practice sessions and wants more tracks to include them.

Zandvoort is quickly becoming a fan favorite due to the banked turns, with Sebastian Vettel raving about it too. He experienced them during the practice session earlier today and is looking forward to making the most of it during the weekend.

“I think overall it was a decent afternoon because we had some catching up to do and I had to get into the rhythm quick. It helps that I have been here many years ago and they didn’t change too much of the track which is good news.

“The bits they changed I think they changed for the better. It is very exciting with the banking. Not quite clear which line to take yet but we have a bit more time tomorrow.

“We should have more of these cambered corners, positive, not negative. Off camber, they do for water drainage but it’s very boring because you lose grip. But that [at Zandvoort] looks exciting and feels exciting in the car as well.”

Friday’s running comes to an end. 🏁 It was a start-stop session, but our boys managed to get some valuable time out on track. #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nJkOhiMPMN — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 3, 2021

Another podium for Sebastian Vettel?

Zandvoort is a similarly narrow track like the one at Hungaroring, where Vettel scored a podium before the summer break, before being stripped of it eventually. When asked if a similar result can be expected this weekend, he had this to say:

“I don’t know.

“Our fastest lap, we both [Vettel and Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll] didn’t complete the lap but I think it should be okay on Saturday. I think we still have some bits that we can improve in the car.

“I’m not quite there from a driving point of view, the car I think can be improved, so we should be able to make a step. Hopefully, the others are not able to do that.”