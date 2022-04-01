“I think he does a great job”- Toto Wolff reviews the performance of George Russell after first two races

George Russell made a step up from Williams to Mercedes at the beginning of the 2022 season and Toto Wolff is impressed.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is impressed by the performance of George Russell with the Mercedes. Russell moved to the Brackley based team after spending three seasons at Williams.

Mercedes are eight-time Constructors’ Champions but this year the team is lagging behind. Mercedes stands third in the pecking order following the new regulations behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

But despite Mercedes’ problems this year Russell bounced back from a compromised first qualifying session in Bahrain and delivered a P4.

In Saudi Arabia, Hamilton could only manage a P10. Meanwhile, Russell had a relatively better weekend with P5 behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Toto Wolff very happy with George Russell

While Mercedes is trying to get its powertrain back on speed, Wolff expressed his satisfaction at how Russell has adapted to life alongside Hamilton.

“I think he does a great job,” Wolff said. “[But] he’s not given a tool to fight at the front, where he and Lewis deserve to be.”

“George has proven that he has the ability of racing at the front, but simply at the moment, we’re not providing him with the car.

“I’m very happy with his performance overall,” he further added.

