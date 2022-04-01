“You certainly won’t be able to drive at the front of the field this season if you’re overweight” – Red Bull advisor explains why the budget cap is making it difficult for the team to cut weight from the RB18

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko expresses that the RB18 is running overweight and believes Alfa Romeo is closest to the minimum weight limit.

Formula 1 has seen wholesome changes in 2022 ahead of the new season. There are the new 18 kg Pirelli tires and the addition of safety features in the chassis. This has resulted in a weight increase from 725kgs to 795kgs.

The teams are failing to meet the minimum weight requirements as they are using heavier parts. The solution for this teams have identified is using minimum paint in the livery to save weight.

According to Toto Wolff, Red Bull is ‘probably the most overweight’ along with their own W13 in comparison to the other 8 cars.

Red Bull Overweight issue

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has expressed that the RB18 is running overweight. To compete with Ferrari, the team has to focus on reducing the weight of the car.

“It’s much more difficult to get off the weight because of the cost cap,” Marko informed the media.

The budget cost cap is a big challenge for Red Bull in order to reduce the weight of the car. As per Marko, the team has a limited area of focus.

He describes the situation by stating: “You have to calculate more precisely where technical progress, where weight reduction and reliability [can be found]. These three components, and then you have to find the right compromise.”

The Underweight Alfa Romeo flying high

Despite the challenges faced, Red Bull and Ferrari are expecting further development of their cars throughout the season. The teams are limited to spending just under $140 Million. However, as per the experts, the teams have already set a roadmap for the development.

Helmut Marko shared his understanding regarding the 2022 season. He stated: “But one thing is clear. You certainly won’t be able to drive at the front of the field this season if you’re overweight.”

However, Alfa Romeo is the team that is running the car close to the minimum weight. They have secured double points finish in Bahrain.

When asked if there are other teams whose car is underweight, Marko said: “From the information, we have, and especially how vehemently they were against adding weight, it’s safe to assume they do.”

He also added that Alfa Romeo has a shorter wheelbase along with a Ferrari engine due to which they are having a superb performance.