“I think horse riding or golf would be a much better sport for them”- Throwback to Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen talking about their sons’ potential Formula 1 careers

Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen vowed to help their respective sons’ achieve their dreams in whatever sport they chose to play.

Today, Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher are established stars in Formula 1. The former is coming on the back of a Title winning 2021 campaign, whereas Schumacher is finding his feet in F1, having won the 2020 F2 Championship.

Back in the day however, their fathers Jos Verstappen and Michael Schumacher were teammates. Verstappen made his debut in 1994, partnering up with Schumacher at Benetton.

🗣️| Mick Schumacher on Max Verstappen being the World Champion: “Of course I’m happy for Max, he deserves it! I think he’s been around the sport for a long time and he’s done really well. I don’t think we expected as kids, back then, for one of us to become world champions.” #F1 — LC (@LappedCars) April 6, 2022

Over their years together in F1, they developed a good friendship. It lasted even after the German moved on to Ferrari and established himself as an F1 legend, winning five Titles with the Scuderia.

In an interview taken back during their F1 days, the duo was asked how they would react if their sons Max and Mick, wanted to be an F1 driver. As expected, they replied by suggesting that it was still to early to talk about that, but they would support their kids, no matter what they wanted to do.

Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen at a crossroads in the future?

When the interviewer asked the duo how they would react, it was Schumacher who answered first. The seven-time World Champion spoke about how they never had arguments in the past, but would definitely have some if their sons raced each other.

“We have never had any sort of argument in our friendship,” Schumacher said. “I think this is the first time we could have and argument if our sons would race each other.”

Max Verstappen is two years older than Mick Schumacher. So, it was probable that the both would cross paths during their rise to the F1 ranks. It wasn’t the case however, as the Dutchman made his F1 debut in 2015, six years before Schumacher’s.

Throwback to when Michael Schumacher met a young fan called Max Verstappen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKDEFUr6Qc — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 15, 2021

“I think horse riding or golf is a much better sport for kids, isn’t it?” Schumacher asked Verstappen. The two joked out it and agreed that other sports would be a lot safer for their kids.

“Formula 1 is very far away”, Verstappen added. “You never know what happens after fifteen years. But I really will help him in whatever he wants to do. If he wants to play football, I’ll do everything I can to get the best team sign him, or whatever.”

Fast forward to 2022, and Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen would be proud of their respective sons for reaching and driving in F1.

