“I’ve been here with my dad and have watched him race that was really cool”: Mick Schumacher gets nostalgic about his father Michael Schumacher upon visiting Melbourne ahead of Australian GP

Haas driver Mick Schumacher shares his experience of watching his dad racing in Australia and comparing how the new era cars are just like the old ones

Formula One is back this weekend with a race at the Albert Park in Melbourne. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are eyeing their first-ever win here in Australia.

The Adelaide street circuit hosted the races up until 1996 taken over by Albert Park. This is the first time in two years that F1 will be returning to this iconic venue. Races in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Schumacher has won four races on this circuit from 2000 to 2004. Furthermore, the German also holds the record for the fastest lap on the circuit.

On this day in 2004, Michael Schumacher won the season opener in Australia. He’d go on to win 12 of the first 13 races… #F1 pic.twitter.com/uNsl8c6JpS — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) March 7, 2021

From the paddock to the driving seat

Additionally, Mick Schumacher is all set to race again after a horrific crash while qualifying in Saudi Arabia. This will be the first time Schumacher will race at Albert Park after watching the races from the paddock as a child.

He stated: “I’ve been here with my dad and have watched him race in Melbourne. That was really cool! I’m excited to drive here myself and make my own experiences of driving in Formula 1 in Australia.”

“I’m quite excited, I’m looking forward to getting to know the track and getting to know the city as well,” said the Haas driver.

Riding the wave! 🌊@SchumacherMick had a lot of fun learning from the pros at URBNSURF earlier today!#HaasF1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/2DJ8UZafkm — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 7, 2022

A short view back to the past by Mick Schumacher

Michael Schumacher won four races in a row at Albert Park. He set up the fastest record on the track with a 1:24:125 in 2004. This lap record is yet to be broken, something standing for eighteen years.

Taking this into his mindset, the Haas driver shared his fonding memories stating: “My dad holds the lap record in a 2004 Ferrari. I got the chance to drive that car and it’s an amazing car.”

Talking about the regulations and how much aerodynamics has been simplified, Schumacher gave a nod to the old cars. He concluded by stating: “We’ll make our own laps in a similar-looking car, actually. Besides, the cars have turned back in time and they’re looking a bit more like they used to with the high front wing, so it will be interesting.”