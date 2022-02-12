“I was running through the house and screaming I wanna be Michael Jackson”– Sebastian Vettel reveals what was his dream career and how he got into motoracing

Sebastian Vettel reveals how he wanted to be like Michael Jackson and now he realizes he was never cut for that profession.

During the Aston Martin 2022 car launch, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll interacted with a few lucky fans allowed to attend the revelation. Among them, a handful of attendees were allowed to put forth their questions.

The host of the event narrated the question. She asked what would be the two F1 drivers, haven’t they been in Formula 1. Vettel was quick to respond and his answer made the fans chuckle.

The German race driver said: “There was a phase I remember I was running through the house and screaming I wanna be Michael Jackson. So I think that it stopped exactly there with the screaming.”

“Because there was zero talent when it comes to singing. So, I’m quite lucky that at some point, we discovered racing and my father took me out on the track. So I didn’t have to sing and could spare a lot of people the tough times,” Vettel added.

A few lucky I / AM members got the chance to ask their questions to Lance and Seb during our live launch day broadcast. From childhood dreams to getting used to the new 18″ wheels, discover what the boys had to say to the fans. 💚 pic.twitter.com/vnml4Riwsi — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 12, 2022

Sebastian Vettel takes out the new Aston Martin out

The new Aston Martin wowed the fans during the reveal. Many even rates it to be the best livery so far among the four cars released. A day after the event, Vettel and Stroll took the car at Silverstone for a ride.

And o track, the car looked equally stunning than it was looking during the presentation. Now, it remains to be seen whether the livery work has also been reflected on engineering, only the first race will tell.

