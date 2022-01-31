“I think I’ve achieved a lot”– Why Lando Norris thinks 2021 was his best career in F1 so far?

Lando Norris thinks 2021 was the greatest career of his career in Formula 1 so far as he prepares for the upcoming season.

In only three F1 seasons in his motorsport career, Lando Norris has become the anchor of Mclaren. The 22-year-old race driver saw incredible success in his last campaign as he finished P6 on the drivers’ standings, with four podiums.

With many F1 experts seeing a title-winning prospect in Norris, the Briton has the world at his feet. Moreover, Norris is himself satisfied with his performances lately.

According to him, 2021 was his best performative year in F1 so far, where he overshadowed a veteran like Daniel Ricciardo in the same car. Moreover, he feels delighted that McLaren got some pleasant highlights from the last season.

“It’s definitely been, I would say, my best season so far,” said Norris. “Which is obviously a good thing when I’m in my third season. But yeah, I’m very happy.”

“It’s obviously been my most successful year as well with some podiums, the 1-2 for us as a team in Monza, my first pole position in Formula 1. So I think I’ve achieved a lot.”

Lando Norris feels McLaren should be proud even after facing defeat from Ferrari

Further, Norris is also happy to see himself contributing to the fight against Ferrari last season. He feels that his team must feel proud for putting on an impressive challenge despite losing to their rivals.

“I think I’ve also done well for the team, and been there for the team when we’ve had those chances to be on the podium and score the points, and bring that fight to Ferrari for as long as possible,” he explained.

“Although they’ve creeped a little bit too far ahead, possibly. But I think from my side, and even for us as a team, it has been a very good year, and we should be happy with what we’ve done.”

