F1

“I think I’ve achieved a lot”– Why Lando Norris thinks 2021 was his best career in F1 so far?

"I think I've achieved a lot"– Why Lando Norris thinks 2021 was his best career in F1 so far?
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"W13 completed full FIA homologation on 13 January"– Mercedes busts test failure rumours with recent tweet
Next Article
"Pretty hard to argue after what he has done with his Test Cricket": Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli's successor for Team India's next Test captain post
F1 Latest News
"I think I've achieved a lot"– Why Lando Norris thinks 2021 was his best career in F1 so far?
“I think I’ve achieved a lot”– Why Lando Norris thinks 2021 was his best career in F1 so far?

Lando Norris thinks 2021 was the greatest career of his career in Formula 1 so…