“I guess maybe not as often or as closely as we were”- Lando Norris explains how despite rivalry his friendship with Carlos Sainz remains

Lando Norris revealed that he still remains friends with Carlos Sainz despite the increasing fierce on-track rivalry between the two.

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris became a popular pairing from their time together as McLaren teammates in 2019 and 2020. Later on, Sainz moved to Ferrari becoming a rival driver for Norris and the McLaren in the 2021 season.

However, Norris explained that the rivalry has not affected their friendship but they continue to be fierce rivals when racing.

The Briton said, “We still speak to each other every now and then. I guess maybe not as often or as closely as we were in the past couple of years. But no, we’re still mates, we still got along.”

“As much as the rivalry’s probably increased, and he wants to beat me and I want to beat him, and [the] teams want to beat each other, we still just have a lot of respect for each other and who we are as drivers and so on.

“So I don’t think that takes anything away from who we are, no matter what team we’re in,” he further added.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have a competitive relationship

Norris and his former McLaren teammate occasionally spend time together, off the track, particularly playing golf.

The 22-year-old said, “I guess we just don’t spend as much time together, but we still play golf and we still have that competitive side of us.”

Furthermore, Norris believes that no matter what kind of relationship you have off the track when you’re racing you have to be competitive.

“So we still get to play every now and then. But when we’re on track, I think no matter how good mates you are with anyone – on or off the track, or off the track – when you’re on track, you kind of forget about all of that and you just want to beat everyone no matter what colour car they’re in,” he further added.

