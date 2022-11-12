“I think I’ve had enough with them” – Guenther Steiner bothered by Netflix’s presence amidst 1st pole position celebrations

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas Formula One Team engineer Guenther Steiner is interviewed before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Netflix series “Drive to survive” is responsible for boosting the viewership of F1 across the world. And also for generating plenty of Haas fans. Especially when you have a team principal like Guenther Steiner in your garage, drama is bound to be plenty.

Across the seasons, there has been plenty of content around the Haas garage. From Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen’s crashes, the epic ‘Fuksmash my door’ to last year’s rivalry between Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

But on Friday ahead of the 2022 Brazilian GP, Haas went from the butt of all jokes to heroes. As Kevin Magnussen bagged his and the team’s first pole position. And this brought to the attention of many.

Netflix’s crew were filming at the track and swarmed into the Haas garage as soon as Magnussen was announced as the pole sitter. This might have spoilt the team’s party and Steiner is not happy

Guenther Steiner complains about the Netflix crew’s intrusion

Haas Team Principal, Guenther Stiner has become a cult hero in the paddock thanks to his rise in popularity from Netflix’s “Drive to Survive”. The Italian’s straightforward approach and occasional swearing have made him a favourite.

But the swarming of the filming crew in the team’s garage was something that bothered the Italian. He was heard complaining, “They came after Magnussen’s pole. They always show up.”

“They are like flies. I think I’ve had enough with them this year,” Steiner added. But he had enough to celebrate after Haas break a 143-race-long wait to secure their first Pole in F1.

The team became the first American team to achieve the feat. All eyes will be on Kevin Magnussen who will start from the pole in the Sprint race, for the first time after 140 races.

Kevin Magnussen’s pole is far from just good luck

When Kevin Magnussen left the Haas garage in Q3, the other teams were speculating on the changing track conditions. The Dane seized the perfect opportunity setting a time of 1:11.674.

Just as the Dane completed his lap, George Russell crashed his Mercedes bringing out the Red Flags. And then the rain intensified making it impossible to beat the time set by Magnussen.

Some might argue that it was a result of just luck being on the side of Haas and K-Mag. But Guenther Steiner vehemently opposed the notion.

He said, “The whole team has been trying hard for seven years and then circumstances let us pull this one off. I think it was not luck. It was well deserved from the driver and team being on the right tyres at the right time.”

Steiner believes when required Magnussen put the “perfect lap down.” As he explained, “He put a lap down and it stuck. When it rains soup, you need to have a spoon, and we had the spoon ready today.”

