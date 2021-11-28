“The CEO coming to those meetings” – Jost Capito expects the Volkswagen group to join the F1 ship in 2026

“The CEO coming to those meetings” – Williams boss Jost Capito is confident former employers Volkswagen will enter the sport with Audi and Porsche.

Jost Capito, currently the team principal and CEO of Williams, headed Volkswagen’s motorsport division from 2012 to 2016. His tenure turned out to be extremely successful helping the automobile giants win four consecutive World Rally Championship titles from 2013 to 2016.

With his former employers set to enter Formula 1, Capito is evidently excited about it. At the same time, he remains cautious, considering the regulations post-2025 are not out yet. The 10 existing teams have the Concorde Agreement signed until 2025, beginning from the ongoing season.

He is confident Volkswagen will make a successful entry, potentially with its two mega-brands Audi and Porsche. He doesn’t expect them to become a factory team, however, with suggestions of Volkswagen tying up with one or more of the existing teams.

“I believe it very much depends on the regulations, and the engine regulations for ’26 are not yet out. I think it all depends on that.

“If they have been serious – they have been part of the engine regulation discussions, and I don’t think they waste their time in going to these meetings, especially also the CEO coming to those meetings, and not being serious.

“But finally, it depends on what the final regulations are if then the Volkswagen Group thinks it makes sense, they might go to the board and ask for a decision.

“I know it’s always difficult with a known team, especially with a German team with all the union regulations, you really can’t run a race team.”

