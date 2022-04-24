“I think we are in the mix for a P6 or P7 finish for the race”- Kevin Magnussen believes that he can finish in the top ten alongside Mick Schumacher at the Emilia Romagna GP

In spite of losing four places in the F1 Sprint, Kevin Magnussen remains optimistic about Haas’ chances for the race on Sunday.

Magnussen’s return to F1 has been phenomenal, and from Haas’ point of view, it’s clear why they wanted the Dane back. During qualifying on Friday, he earned the team their highest ever grid spot, finishing P4.

As a result, he started the F1 sprint on the second row, but could not manage to hold on. He tumbled down the order somewhat, and ended the 21 lap Sprint on eighth, with a solitary point to his name.

However, the 29-year old remains confident about their chances for the race. He admits that he was on a wrong strategy for the Sprint, by starting on the Medium tyres, but insists that they’ll adopt a better strategy for the main race.

“I chose, it was kind of my decision to go on medium,” he said. “But uh, in practice. I did around 13 laps on the soft tyre and after lap 11 it took a step down, and I thought it would continue. But it wouldn’t. So the soft runners were quick.”

Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen eye a double points finish for Haas

In the post-race show on F1’s YouTube Channel, Magnussen spoke about their chances for tomorrow’s race. He admits that the car felt faster during rain, but that they’re still good enough to go for points.

When asked about his prediction, he felt that both he and Schumacher can guide them to a P6 or P7 finish. However, he also said that they have to be careful with the strategy they choose for the Race.

A few places dropped but it’s still another Championship Point gained for @KevinMagnussen And @SchumacherMick records his best race finish in F1, and will start tomorrow’s #ImolaGP in P10 👊#HaasF1 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/xR5beMxAJ6 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 23, 2022

“We couldn’t be p4 on the dry, like we did in the rain,” the Haas driver continued. “But the car is good. I think we’re in the mix for like p6 or p7. Tomorrow when we are on the right tyre, hopefully we can score some points for the race and keep others behind.”

Talking about a potential double points finish, Magnussen said, “That would be amazing! And i think its possible. the car has pace. if we can start well and be on a decent strategy, we should be up for points.”

Schumacher too, made up places at the Sprint, and will start the Emilia Romagna GP from 10th.

