F1

“I think we’re all struggling on power units”– Mercedes still contemplating over grid penalty decision with new power unit requirement

"I think we're all struggling on power units"– Mercedes still contemplating over grid penalty decision with new power unit requirment
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Ten teams, the FIA, F1 are all on completely the same page" - Race Director Michael Masi re-confirms sprint qualifying winner will continue to be awarded the pole position at Monza
Next Article
“Tried to trick David Blaine by not shuffling”: When Michael Jordan showed off his competitive spirit while having ‘magic’ done for him
Latest Posts