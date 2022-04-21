“I thought he was an Arsenal fan?” – Max Verstappen quips at Lewis Hamilton for his bid on Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton is involved in a bid with Serena Williams to take over the Chelsea FC after it went on sale.

Max Verstappen has made a witty remark on Lewis Hamilton as the latter plans to take over the Chelsea FC.

The Briton has partnered with Serena Williams to be a part of a consortium that is planning to take over the English club. Chelsea is currently owned by a Russian billionaire Roman Abromovich. He put it up for sale after the UK government froze his assets for ties to Vladimir Putin.

Just because Lewis Hamilton has decided to invest some money into buying Chelsea FC, does NOT mean he’s thinking about retirement Athletes with lots of money buy stakes or ownership with clubs & they’re still playing 😂 — Formula 2 Insider (@Formula2Insider) April 21, 2022

Both Hamilton and Williams have pledged up to £10 million each as part of the investment team of Sir Martin Broughton.

Max Verstappen questions Hamilton’s club loyalty

The Dutchman took the opportunity to tease Hamilton and question his loyalty to his favourite football club. Hamilton is known to be an Arsenal fan, therefore, his decision to take over Chelsea comes as a shock.

Talking to the Press Association news agency, Verstappen said, “I am PSV (Eindhoven) fan and I would never buy Ajax (Amsterdam).”

“And if I was going to buy a football club, I would want to be the full owner. To make the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage.”

Verstappen then quipped: “I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that is quite interesting.

“But everyone does what they want with their money, so let’s see what comes out of it.”

