“I thought I was going to heaven”- 80 Million albums selling rockstar Bryan Adams talks about his first F1 experience

Grammy award-winning musician Bryan Adams who has sold well over 80 Million records, talks about his first Formula 1 experience

The 2000 Austrian Grand Prix had a star-studded lineup on the track. However, there was one special musical guest, Canada’s own Bryan Adams, experiencing his first F1 Grand Prix.

The Grammy award-winning musician wrote songs like Summer of 69, Heaven, and Everything I Do. These songs are rock classics, and Adams cemented his legacy as one of the best.

No one is a bigger Bryan Adams fan than F1 commentator Martin Brundle who had paddock duties back then. He interacted with the Canadian rockstar on the starting grid.

Martin Brundle amazes Bryan Adams with his knowledge and humour

The Jordan team invited Bryan Adams to watch the race unfold as a guest. During the pre-race walk, Martin Brundle had to run to Adams for a brief interview.

The rockstar stated: “This is my first Grand Prix. The only other I have been in is the IndyCar before that in America.” Brundle used Adams’ songs and albums as a sentence reference, which really impressed the singer.

Brundle’s humour was a talking point. He stated: “Adams, I had to run to you. Everything I do today is a bit of a rush. However, please forgive me.”

Martin Brundle’s grid walk today is hilarious, but it’ll never top the time he ran into Bryan Adams at the Canadian Grand Prix and just threw him a lot of puns of Bryan Adams own songs #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/SJLW5cntij — Jamie (@JamieGooner44) May 8, 2022

The eventful 2000 Austrian Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher led the driver’s world championship into the 2000 Austrian Grand Prix. However, it was McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen who secured the pole position.

At the start of the race, BAR-Honda’s Ricardo Zonta ran into the rear of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari. The German could no longer compete and had to watch his arch-rival take the victory.

Surely, Bryan Adams experienced a lot of emotions throughout the race. Mika Hakkinen won the race with his teammate David Coulthard right behind him.

We relive some #AustrianGP memories! 2000 Austrian Grand Prix. @F1MikaHakkinen faces the lonely walk back to the pits after car failure during practice for the race. #F1 #ClassicF1 #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/R0u82pgcHW — Motorsport Images (@MSI_Images) July 6, 2022

