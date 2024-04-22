Kelly Piquet Reminds Lando Norris of Her Place by Max Verstappen During Their Travels to F1 Races

Kelly Piquet often travels with her partner Max Verstappen to various races worldwide to cheer the Dutchman on as he breaks one record after another. Lando Norris, who is Verstappen’s good friend, accompanied the Red Bull champ on one of his recent travels, leading to Piquet reminding the McLaren driver about her place.

After the Chinese GP, Verstappen posted a picture on his Instagram account, showing him and Norris inside a plane. Presumably, this was Verstappen’s private jet which costs about $12-$15 million, and the mode of transport Piquet relies on when he is accompanying her partner. However, Norris made the mistake of sitting on Piquet’s seat which is right opposite Verstappen’s.

The Brazilian commented under Verstappen’s post,

“You’re sitting in my seat.”

The comment was followed by an emoji with raised eyebrows, but was seemingly a joke from Piquet’s end. Norris is close to Verstappen and spends a lot of time with the Dutchman and his friends, including DJ Martin Garrix who also commented on the post. Piquet telling Norris about her seat on the plane was banter from the 35-year-old’s side.

Verstappen and Norris were in a good mood after the race, especially considering the fact that they finished 1-2 (respectively) at the Chinese GP before their flight out of Shanghai.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ brilliant Chinese GP

Hours before departing Shanghai, Verstappen and Norris put up brilliant performances at the Chinese GP. Verstappen dominated proceedings from the get-go, winning by a comfortable margin. Norris on the other hand, started from P4 but pushed his car throughout to earn his second podium finish of the season.

Verstappen’s victory at the Chinese GP was his fourth of the season. It puts him 25 points ahead of second-placed Sergio Perez in the championship standings and it opens up a gap at the top. Verstappen is widely expected to be a four-time world champion by the end of the season.

For Norris, his P2 finish in China was like a win to him. Verstappen’s dominance is near-impossible to break, so any race in which he finishes behind the Red Bull ace, Norris will treat it like a victory. He admitted to the same after the Chinese GP in an interview with Nico Rosberg.