“I Thought It Was a Shark”: Kimi Antonelli Reveals His Miami Scare That Was Caused by a Duck

With F1 currently in Miami—one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world—George Russell and Kimi Antonelli decided to spend some time sightseeing around the city. As part of Mercedes’ promotional activity, the two drove around Miami in the AMG SL 63, which has a retail value between $113k and $208k.

They spoke about a variety of things, but one moment that stood out was Russell revealing how he heard about a predator lurking near the beaches of Miami.

“I woke up this morning at like six, because of a bit of jet lag, and it was just so nice seeing the sunrise—and then there was a shark in the water yesterday,” Russell said earlier today in a video posted on Mercedes’ YouTube channel.

At popular beaches, when there’s a shark or any danger that could harm people, the area is usually closed off temporarily until the threat disperses or authorities take appropriate safety measures. Antonelli, however, decided to go surfing on the very day there was a shark warning.

Presumably, the Italian driver had visited the beach, either before the shark had appeared or before news of its sighting became public. Or perhaps he was just too “brave” as Russell suggested in the segment.

Antonelli shared, “I did wake surfing in the sea… And honestly, I was a bit nervous.”

“In the sea, I was like… I fell off the board and I see this thing on the water. And I got so scared. I thought it was like a shark or something. But in the end, it was a duck,” the 18-year-old added.

“But I could just, in the moment, I could just see its head. I didn’t realize it was a duck,” he said, as Russell let out a laugh.

Thankfully for Antonelli, it turned out to be just a duck and not a shark—something that could have genuinely put his life in danger. Nevertheless, if he did go for a surfing session despite a warning being issued, it’s something Mercedes would likely review closely to avoid a similar scare in the future.

Now that the dangers of the water are well and truly behind him, the rookie can focus on what could turn out to be the biggest race of his career so far.

After getting a sprint pole earlier this weekend, which he failed to convert into a win, Antonelli is eager to secure a top result in the Grand Prix. With a P3 starting slot on the grid, the Italian is in a good position to grab his first-ever career podium.