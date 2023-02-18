Carlos Sainz Wedding: Did Ferrari Superstar Marry Today?

On Saturday, Carlos Sainz, on his social media, uploaded a picture of a woman standing in a bridal gown. On the other hand,d the woman was standing with a man whose hair resembled Carlos Sainz.

This made the entire F1 fraternity curious whether the Spaniard had gotten married. Considering it’s the off-season, and teams are yet to hit the tracks for a week, it’s the right time to get married.

But there has been no whisper about Sainz getting married for a long time. He has a girlfriend, Isabel Hernaez, but neither of the two ever hinted about getting married, so this story is totally out of context and made F1 fans wonder what’s happening.

Also read: Alpine Boss Reveals That Fernando Alonso Was Happy Finishing P4 in the Championship

Carlos Sainz Wedding: Did Ferrari star marry someone?

But to give a sigh of relief, Sainz hasn’t gotten married. Instead, it’s his sister Ana Sainz who got married on Saturday. And he was apparently the best man. But the surprise and confusion are understandable, as for several days, Sainz didn’t even mention his sister getting married on his social media.

Nevertheless, Sainz didn’t keep anyone out of the loop regarding his own personal wedding, as he is yet to do one. Though, as of now, he would be totally focused on his 2023 season.

He is supposed to be in Bahrain next Friday, as Ferrari and other teams will hit on the first day of the testing, which will go on till Sunday. Then the following weekend will have the first Grand Prix of the season.

The hustle for 2023

Ferrari will be stepping into this year’s F1 competition to compete again for the championship. Last year, Red Bull eventually toyed with them in the second half of the season.

The vast difference between the two sides was unacceptable for the Italian side, and they sacked Mattia Binotto from the topmost position. With Fred Vasseur coming in, the Tifosi expect to have some glorious nights.

The early projections from the simulator work of the 2023 car show that Ferrari’s SF-23 is likely to be a second faster than its predecessor F1-75. But it is yet to show the same markings on the ground. Now, with the testing only a week away, the fans could get early projections of the season.

Also read: How Did Netlfix’s Drive to Survive Change F1?