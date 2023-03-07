Lewis Hamilton caught lying about defeating George Russell in arm wrestling match

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been teammates at Mercedes since the start of the 2022 season. Being in the same team means that they spend a lot of time together, so it is safe to say that they are familiar with each other’s strengths, and also weaknesses by now!

Sky Sports recently posted a video on their YouTube channel where Hamilton took a lie detector test while the host asked him some fascinating questions. When the topic of Russell came up, Hamilton was asked if Russell likes taking his t-shirt off more than he does.

George Russell is the type of guy who posts shirtless photos on social media 😜😁 pic.twitter.com/aXWDZBmVgn — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 19, 2022

The seven-time world champion did not take a lot of time before declaring that Russell liked taking his t-shirt off more. The lie detector revealed that Hamilton was saying the truth.

The follow-up to this question was whether Hamilton was jealous of Russell’s body and he straight up denied this. Once again, Hamilton was saying the truth. However, his answer to the next question may mean that deep down, Hamilton is a little jealous of his young teammate’s body.

Lewis Hamilton talks about George Russell’s physique

After stating that Hamilton is not jealous of Russell’s body, the host asked the former whether he thinks he can beat Russell in an arm-wrestling match. Hamilton confidently said that he can do so, but the lie detector thought otherwise.

As it turns out, Hamilton does not think he can defeat Russell in an arm wrestling match. When the detector revealed that Hamilton was lying, the 38-year-old burst out laughing, and the host asked Hamilton why he would think so.

This was the moment both individuals agreed that Russell has a good physique, which is what makes Hamilton think that he can’t get the better of the former Williams driver in an arm wrestling match.

Can Hamilton defeat Toto Wolff?

Talking about their sizes as individuals, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is certainly a lot larger than Hamilton. Strength, on the other hand, may be a completely different story, at least according to Hamilton.

The 38-year-old went on to insist that he can defeat his boss Wolff in a arm wrestling match, which was surprisingly the truth according to the lie-detector.

The host himself was taken aback and asked Hamilton if he was actually sure about beating ‘big Austrian lad’ Wolff. Hamilton meanwhile, just smiled at him and nodded in agreement.