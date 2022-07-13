“I took a trophy to school, but they destroyed it immediately”– Sebastian Vettel talks about how he was bullied for being extremely talented

Sebastian Vettel talks about how he was bullied for bringing a trophy to the school after winning one of the events during his childhood.

The Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is statistically the fourth most successful driver in the history of F1. His four consecutive world championships win a testimony to his extreme talent.

In his prime, Vettel dominated the sport for a considerable time. Only Michael Schumacher’s five consecutive title wins and Lewis Hamilton’s six title wins in seven years with Mercedes look better records.

Therefore, it’s easy to say that Vettel is among the greatest F1 drivers of all time. From an early age, Vettel had shown considerable talent in motorsport. That’s why several academies wanted to sign him.

He still holds the tag of the youngest F1 champion when he won his maiden title in 2010 at the age of 23 years and 134 days. But his exceptional talent also brought him, bullies.

A video resurfacing from his past shows a 12-year-old Vettel revealing an instance with bullies at his school. He says he once brought a trophy to school, but it was broken by a set of students who thought Vettel was a show-off.

📆:1998 Sebastian Vettel: “Once I took a trophy to school, but they destroyed it immediately and called me a show-off”🥺💔 #VettelFlashback #SV5 #Vettel pic.twitter.com/FEwGNtbTjG — out of context Sebastian Vettel (@ocsebvettel) July 13, 2022

Sebastian Vettel mulls over his career

In 2022, Vettel is in his sophomore year with Aston Martin. However, he isn’t consistently at the podium like he was at Red Bull and Ferrari, which doesn’t please the German race driver.

“I want to fight not only for points but for wins, otherwise the fun is lost,” said Vettel. “In the next few weeks, together with my family, I will have to be clear about how realistic my goals are and how much energy I still feel in me to grow with the team.”

Vettel’s contract with Aston Martin would be over after the end of this year. Therefore, his future in the sport will be decided in the next couple of months.

