F1

“I took a trophy to school, but they destroyed it immediately”– Sebastian Vettel talks about how he was bullied for being extremely talented

"I took a trophy to school, but they destroyed it immediately"– Sebastian Vettel talks about how he was bullied for being extremely talented
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
185 lbs Stephen Curry's pregame meal is wife Ayesha Curry's specially cooked Spaghetti!
Next Article
Joe Root record at Lords London: Joe Root Lord's innings list in ODI history
F1 Latest News
"Stop being stubborn": Max Verstappen criticizes current F1 race directors for being immovable in their stance
“Stop being stubborn”: Max Verstappen criticizes current F1 race directors for being immovable in their stance

Max Verstappen criticizes current Formula one race directors and calls out for being “stubborn” while…