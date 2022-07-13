Enzo Fittipaldi begs Charles Leclerc and Zhou Guanyu to recreate their funny TikTok video

Enzo Fittipaldi requests Charles Leclerc and Zhou Guanyu to recreate an old video where these Ferrari trios were dancing to a famous song.

Ferrari’s junior academy drivers danced to the beats of Silento’s viral song Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) back in 2017. Back then Charles Leclerc was driving in the F2 championship with Prema Powerteam racing.

The Prema connection does not end there. The team serves as Ferrari’s junior academy team. Moreover, as of the 2022 season, 3 out of 8 current drivers compete in F1 after driving for the team.

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu drove in the F3 championship and Enzo Fittipaldi competed in the Italian F4 championship back in 2017.

The Prema Powerteam Racing trio in 2017

The current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the 2017 F2 championship after scoring whopping 282 points in his final season. Right after, he joined Alfa Romeo and impressed the Italian team.

Zhou Guanyu finished 8th in the F3 championship back in 2017 and stayed with the Prema Racing team until 2018. He would go on to join and race with UNI-Virtuosi Racing before the Alfa Romeo call-up.

Meanwhile, the youngest of all Enzo Fittipaldi was also part of the Prema Racing team competing in the Italian F4 championship in 2017.

Let’s remake this @Charles_Leclerc @ZhouGuanyu24 😂😂 https://t.co/BRVc8pvYGW

— Enzo Fittipaldi (@enzofitti) July 12, 2022

Enzo Fittipaldi wants to recreate the video alongside Charles Leclerc and Zhou Guanyu

In the video, the Ferrari drivers shocked and amused fans with their hilarious dance moves. Leclerc wore the brown hoodie and danced to the beats of the song dabbing

Zhou Guanyu was in his own beats and danced way better than the other two drivers. The Alfa Romeo driver wore a black jacket over a grey shirt and tried synchronizing with Leclerc at one point.

Fittipaldi who reshared the funny dance video on Twitter also dabbed alongside an awkward break dance routine. He reached out to both the drivers in an attempt to recreate this video 5 years later.