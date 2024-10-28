“I Want People to Not See Me as Lewis Hamilton’s Little Brother All the Time”: Nicolas Hamilton

Being the most successful F1 driver of all time, Lewis Hamilton’s achievements must be quite a source of pride for Nicolas Hamilton. The 32-year-old absolutely adores Lewis and has always stood by his side through thick and thin. However, Nicolas has his own identity as a racer and does not always want to be mentioned in the same sentence as Lewis.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham, Nicolas spoke about the bittersweet feeling of being in Hamilton’s shadow. “Because you are related to arguably the most famous racing driver of our generation, you are always going to be in his shadow, and I always have been,” he said.

My brother has been with me every step of the way. Few people have believed in me more than Nicolas. I’m so grateful for the blessing he is in my life and so happy to share this moment with him. Our smiles pic.twitter.com/r1eP4j8wVn — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 20, 2022

He admitted how having his racing career and expressing his reasoning to race like his elder brother becomes tough when the Mercedes legend gets so much attention. Nicolas mentioned that he didn’t just foray into motorsport by looking at Lewis’ passion and success in racing.

He added, “I am doing my own thing. As much as its amazing, being a Hamilton, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I have my own purpose, my own reason.” The Touring Car driver highlighted how people often talk to him as Hamilton’s brother and “never actually speak” to him as a person.

“I want people to see me and not just call me Lewis Hamilton’s brother all time.”

To avoid controversy, the 32-year-old reiterated that he is Lewis’ biggest fan and loves the fact that he is related to the F1 legend. Likewise, even the #44 driver has always spoken glowingly about his bond with Nicolas.

The bond of the Hamilton brothers

Lewis Hamilton often expresses his adoration for his younger brother’s bravery and determination to fight his condition of cerebral palsy and defy the odds to race professionally. The seven-time champion always supports Nicolas and even visits the track sometimes, when he is racing.

Similarly, Nicolas is often at the circuits at several Grand Prix weekends to support the Mercedes man. The two brothers share a deep connection and always keep each other updated about what is going on with their racing lives.

Besides attending F1 races, Nicolas also got the privilege to drive the Mercedes simulator a couple of years ago, thanks to his brother’s connections at the Silver Arrows. It was a dream come true moment for the Touring Car racer, as the Silver Arrows made adjustments to the pedals, seat, and steering wheel to make it easily accessible for Nicolas.

After that special day at the Brackley factory, Lewis stated that Nicolas was the “first disabled person ever” to drive an F1 simulator.