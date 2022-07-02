“I want to get past Norris and Alonso as soon as possible” – Mercedes’ George Russell reveals how he is set to win the British GP on Sunday

George Russell believes that the Mercedes W13 is a quick car in dry conditions and will be looking to make the most of it with high fuel.

Mercedes’ George Russell could only qualify eighth at his home British Grand Prix. Meanwhile his teammate Lewis Hamilton starts fifth to battle Sergio Perez for the top 4 positions.

The Silverstone track soaking in the rain right from the qualifying had plenty of team strategist scratching their heads. The drivers had to run a different program and offered a great session for the fans.

George Russell’s masterplan for the race tomorrow at Silverstone

George Russell’s eighth-place qualification is a worrying factor for Mercedes. With upgrades in Silverstone, the team was potentially looking to bounce back in the championships.

However, the Briton is still hopeful of getting back in the podium places as he got a plan ready for tomorrow. He stated: “I want to get past Lando and Alonso as soon as possible and try to join the fight in the front. I think there’s no reason we can’t be in that fight.”

Russell could have qualified better than eight only for a blunder on the last lap slowing his lap numbers down. During the press conference, he apologized for the same to the team.

“Based on pure pace, there’s no reason why we can’t be fighting for a podium tomorrow, but starting down in P8 is not where we want to be.” pic.twitter.com/BuVIoNIP8Q — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 2, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter lauds Carlos Sainz after Ferrari ace bags first ever pole position

George Russell’s high expectations from the Mercedes W13 on a dry track

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix podium finisher believes that the Mercedes W13 is a quick car on the dry track with glimpses in the practices.

Another strategy that Russell has thought of is the usage of high fuel load which certainly helps the car to be quicker on the dry track.

In conclusion, he added: “It’s going to be dry tomorrow. Our pace in high fuel could be on par with the guys at the front. Obviously starting down in P8 is not where we want to be.”

Big 👍 Silverstone. Incredible crowd for a Friday. Bring on tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/LFAyhZTK23 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 1, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter goes wild as Nicholas Latifi reaches Q3 for the first time in his career