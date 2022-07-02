“The smooth operator at his brilliant best!”- F1 Twitter lauds Carlos Sainz after Ferrari ace bags first ever pole position

Carlos Sainz became Formula 1’s 104th pole sitter on Saturday and will start the British Grand Prix from the front of the grid.

2022 has not been an easy year of Sainz. After a brilliant debut season, he has found it difficult pace compared to his teammate Charles Leclerc. On top of that, he’s made mistakes and had his share of bad luck which has kept him out of the Championship battle up until now.

After his brilliant P2 finish in Canada, the Spaniard admitted that he was not focusing on winning the Title. Instead, he was eyeing for race wins and podiums, in order to help Ferrari as much as possible.

Sainz has been in F1 since 2015, but never started a race from pole. That was until Saturday’s Qualifying session ahead of the British GP. The ‘smooth operator’ kept his nerve during Q3 and managed to out-pace both Max Verstappen and Leclerc in the final run.

F1 Twitter happy to see Carlos Sainz earn his first ever pole position

The last few months have not been easy for Sainz. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admitted that he was getting accustomed to the car, and the world would see his best version very soon.

Fans on Twitter were happy to see the 27-year old get his first ever pole position. He himself was surprised with the result and admitted that he found it difficult to control the car.

150th GP and he gets POLE! SANZ IS A LEGEND — Hard or Soft F1 (@HardorSoftF1) July 2, 2022

“CARLOS SAINZ IS ON POLE” The amount of time the chili nation wait for this. pic.twitter.com/Tlu3F0tmoO — safe place for chili’s stans (@carlosainzxsafe) July 2, 2022

“It was a good lap,” Sainz said after Qualifying. “I was struggling a lot with the standing water. Pole came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend”

