“I want to win the Championship next year”: Sergio Perez speaks about his ambitions to fight for the F1 title with Red Bull in 2022

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez admits that he wants to fulfil his dream of being F1 World Champion with his current team in 2022.

The Mexican driver has had a decent first season with the Milton-Keynes team. He has bagged 4 podiums including a win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June. However, the former Racing Point driver is far behind teammate Max Verstappen and never really challenged for the Championship.

Sergio Perez was let go by Racing Point (now Aston Martin) at the end of 2020, who had signed Sebastian Vettel for 2021. Red Bull then, decided to take Perez in as their replacement for Alexander Albon. He has been praised for his performances in some of the races this season but overall, his results have not been optimal for the most part.

¡¡¡Cómo los extrañé, por fin regresamos!!!

¡Vamos a hacer vibrar juntos como nunca esta semana a todo nuestro País! @mexicogp 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LnvfB4og8W — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 1, 2021

Adjusting with a new team can be tough, and Perez took time to do so. Checo took home back to back podiums for the first time this season in Turkey and USA. The Guadalajara born driver will be looking to stand on the podium for the 5th time this season next weekend.

Winning in Mexico will be magical and the fans deserve it, says Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has lofty ambitions for 2022. He said that he and the whole team supports Verstappen in his title fight with Lewis Hamilton this season. However next year, the 31 year old will be looking to be in a title-fight himself.

“It would be incredible, it is the least that my country deserves. I have always had an impressive support no matter where I am and I have to thank it, for that I hope to win on Sunday.”, he said ahead of the Mexican GP.

“I want to become world champion, it is my dream and I want to do it especially with Red Bull and next year I can achieve it; that is why I am here.”

Perez was also wary of the high-altitude Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where they will be racing this weekend.

“It will be difficult. We are going with the strongest downforce, as we did in Monaco, because the track is very demanding due to the height, especially for the brakes and the engine cooling which is key, it will be a very tough circuit.” said Checo.

Sergio Perez speaks about priceless experience gained at Red Bull

“The experience I have accumulated has been refreshed here. I have learned from Max how he takes the car to the limit from the beginning to the end. He is the only driver today who has that ability.”

“I always look for the best for the team. Max is fighting for the drivers ‘championship; we have to support him. We also fight for the constructors’ championship; every point is key to achieving it.” he concluded.

Sergio Perez is currently 4th in the Driver’s Championship with a 150 points to his name.