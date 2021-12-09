I wanted to become like Michael Jordan, I failed” – Sebastian Vettel reveals who he dreamt of becoming when he was young

Sebastian Vettel tells a fan how he wanted to be like the holy Michael trinity when he was young yet he failed.

There are a few drivers on the grid who love a good joke. One of them is Sebastian Vettel. He hardly misses out on any opportunity to crack a joke either about himself or in any situation.

Matching that same spirit, Vettel revealed how he wanted to be like the famous Michaels and how he failed. A fan asked the German racing driver if he became what he wanted to be in his youth.

Vettel said, “I wanted to become like Michael Jackson, I failed…like Michael Jordan, I failed. “…and I wanted to become like Michael Schumacher. I also failed, but I got the closest out of the three!”

“did you become who you dreamed to be when you were younger?” 💭 pic.twitter.com/voytYB7xfK — comfort for vettel stans (@vettelcomfort) December 9, 2021

Although, fans would disagree with Vettel being so hard on himself. He has won four world drivers’ titles, 53 wins, 122 podiums in his driving career so far.

Sebastian Vettel wants to end the season with good points

The 34-year-old German racer joined Aston Martin in 2021 after six seasons at Ferrari. However, the British team did not meet the expectations in terms of car performance.

Vettel still managed to score two podiums for the team with the latter being disqualified due to some ‘fuel sample issue.’ Despite everything, Vettel hopes that his team finishes the season with good points.

He said that the entire Aston Martin team is going to do everything they can in the final race. The German is also excited about the changes to the Abu Dhabi circuit. He said that it will be like going to another new track this weekend.

“We can expect much faster lap-times, and it will be interesting to see the knock-on effect to the tyres and strategy, as well as the changes we’ll need to make to car set-up,” Vettel concluded.

