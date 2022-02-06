F1

“I was begging to get into the car”- Sebastian Vettel begged to get into the passenger seat for a magical Audi ride with 1984 World Rally champion Stig Blomqvist

"I was begging to get into the car"- Sebastian Vettel begged to get into the passenger seat for a magical Audi ride with 1984 World Rally champion Stig Blomqvist
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook should stop shooting, like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons!": Former Jazz GM Kevin O'Connor voices Laker Nation's concerns regarding Brodie's inefficient shooting
Next Article
"I was hammering Tom Brady to come to Las Vegas": Dana White tried to recruit NFL legend to come to play for the Raiders before retirement after 22 season
F1 Latest News
"I was begging to get into the car"- Sebastian Vettel begged to get into the passenger seat for a magical Audi ride with 1984 World Rally champion Stig Blomqvist
“I was begging to get into the car”- Sebastian Vettel begged to get into the passenger seat for a magical Audi ride with 1984 World Rally champion Stig Blomqvist

Sebastian Vettel jumped in the passenger of the iconic car to enjoy a ride with…