“Thank you for paying for everything, but do you have a wallet since I have never seen it?”- David Coulthard jokingly questions his former McLaren teammate Mika Hakkinen after being promised a trip to Finland

Two times ROC champion David Coulthard jokes about going on a vacation to Finland sponsored by Mika Hakkinen.

Former McLaren teammates David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen competed against each other in the Race of Champions event.

Coulthard had the last laugh despite losing the race, as former two-times world champion required a three seconds gap to qualify for the semi-finals.

#OnThisDay in 1998, Mika Hakkinen earned a 4-point lead in the race for the drivers’ title after his win at the #LuxembourgGP. The Finn was level on 80 points with Michael Schumacher prior to the race. David Coulthard finished in P3 to secure a double podium for the team. 🏆🇱🇺 pic.twitter.com/lOeXKo58SM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 27, 2021

However, both were seen giggling and appreciating each other during an interview post-race.

Appreciation for one another

After the race, David Coulthard expressed his gratitude to the rallycross racers. He also invited passerby Mika Hakkinen to join in the conversation.

“I have enjoyed driving it and watching the professional rallycross drivers. I have enjoyed having my old teammate Mika, come and join me.”

Mika responded, “Fantastic. I have learned so much but don’t ask what.”

Experience does not help

David is a two-time ROC winner and has been participating since 2004. However, this was Mika Hakkinen’s first-ever event. Talking about this experience sharing, he asked the flying Finn, “I have taught you so much. You listen to me in formula 1, but you did not listen to me here?”

Mika was deep in contemplation when he replied, “A couple of times,” and went on to express her gratitude for David’s efforts, saying:

“David has been fantastic and has been helping me a lot.” Of course, David has been here many times before, but not here, and he gave me a lot of advice.

404 Error, no ‘Wallet’ found

DC was sarcastically hacked off by the flying Finn. He mistook them for a Sauna instead of a trip to his country of Finland.

“No, but also we go for a couple of days’ holidays together in Finland. First-time I’m taking a vacation in Finland,” Coulthard said.

Astonished Coulthard could not figure out how the 20 times race winner was supposed to pay for the vacation without a wallet.

Team mates for six years, brothers for life 🤝 It’s been over 20 years since they competed together for @McLarenF1, but the bond between @therealdcf1 and @F1MikaHakkinen is as strong as ever! 🎥 x @RaceOfChampions#F1 #ROCSwedenpic.twitter.com/0I3B2T0Ejv — Formula 1 (@F1) February 6, 2022

He gently questioned Hakkinen stating, “Thank you for paying for everything, but do you have a wallet since I have never seen it?

The king of speed quickly exited the interview by pretending to be looking for a wallet and saying “I have to go now.”