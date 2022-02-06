“Keep Fighting Michael, We Miss You”: Michael Schumacher remembered by team Sweden ahead of the Race of champions event

The Swedes team paid tribute and wished speedy recovery to the iconic Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher before the start of Race Of Champions.

Team Sweden shared a motivational message, “Keep Fighting Michael. We Miss You”, waving and smiling at the photographer. The team also supports the charitable institute Keep Fighting Foundation and the Paris Brain & Spine Institute.

Thankful to our partner @RoslandCapital1 for donating this one-off 1kg gold coin with Michael @schumacher’s image – licensed by @F1 and @keepfighting Foundation – to be auctioned off at the @AmberLoungeLtd auction at the #MonacoGP in favour of children’s charity @CaudwellKids. pic.twitter.com/FWf76Vekbq — Keep Fighting Foundation (@keepfighting) May 23, 2021

Schumacher first participated in the Race Of Champions back in 2004. He competed with 2004 World rally champion Sebastien Loeb in a special “World Champions Challenge”, which he won.

The 2012 ROC was Schumacher’s last competitive appearance and win. He was the first confirmed name for the 2013 edition. However, the event was cancelled due to political unrest in Bangkok.

Michael Schumacher and his last competitive appearance

Schumacher, alongside Sebastian Vettel, represented Germany in ROC and won six titles together. Speaking with the media in 2012, he said:

“We are always excited to come to the Race Of Champions as it’s always a highlight for us at the end of the year. We’re happy to be over here in Bangkok this time, and we’re very much looking forward to showing what we can do down on the track later on.”

In 2022, Vettel partnered with his son Mick Schumacher to represent the German heritage. Speaking about driving with his son Mick, he said:

🇩🇪Sebastian Vettel 🤝 🇩🇪Michael Schumacher

Race of Champions 2007,2008 pic.twitter.com/JxLfgEo6NB — F1 in the 2010’s🏆🏁🚦 (@F1inthe2010s1) September 21, 2021

“Michael Schumacher and I won the ROC Nations Cup six times. Mick and I reached the final in Mexico in 2019. With Michael, we won a couple of times. I need to stretch, with Mick, and we’ll try to keep that rhythm. Progressing as much as you can is always fun because you get more driving. That’s the target.”

“He does not give up and keeps fighting” – Todd on Schumacher’s health update

Former FIA president Jean Todd in an interview, said: “I’m always careful with such statements, but it’s true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland.

