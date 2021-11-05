“I was close to landing a Formula 1 seat for myself”: Kevin Magnussen reveals he was in talks with Williams after his departure from the sport in 2020

Kevin Magnussen reveals that he was in talks with Williams ahead of the 2021 season and was close to landing an F1 seat.

Magnussen drove for McLaren, Renault and Haas during his time in F1. However, the Danish driver did not have the most glittering of Formula 1 careers. In his 6 years in the sport, he stood on the podium just once. His stay in F1 ended at the end of 2020 when Haas announced that he would be leaving.

The 29 year old scored just one point last year when he came 10th in Hungary. After his F1 departure, he competed in the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and also made an appearance in IndyCar in 2021.

In his new book, ‘All or Nothing’, the former Haas driver revealed that he close to joining Williams for the current F1 season.

Magnussen Revelation: “Williams wanted me to replace Russell” | https://t.co/FcG3NP4v59 https://t.co/Ii8mngn8hh — The News Caravan (@TheNewsCaravan) November 5, 2021

“I had ended up in a bit of a stalemate in Formula 1. But I actually had an opportunity to stay. I was in contact with Williams.”, said Kevin. “However, it would be like rewinding back in time at McLaren and Renault. I had to find a lot of sponsors for Williams or throw a proper check at them.”

Also read: “I think this weekend is going to be very difficult”– George Russell eyes to end Williams dry spell in Mexico

Williams wanted me to replace George Russell, says Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen got to know that he would be replacing George Russell if he joined Williams. The latter is set to join Mercedes in 2022 but his future with the team was not confirmed back when these talks were going on.

The Danish driver was also surprised that Nicholas Latifi would be staying with the team and not Russell. He felt that Russell was super talented and miles ahead of Latifi in terms of performance.

Eventually it was announced that Russell would be staying with Williams for 2021. Magnussen went on to try other ventures and recently announced that he will be taking part in the World Endurance Championship in 2022.

Williams have announced that former Red Bull driver Alex Albon will replace Russell next year.