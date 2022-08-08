“I was googling who Max Verstappen is”- $50 Million earning F1 star’s physio had to look about him before taking job

Max Verstappen was googled by his physio before meeting him and eventually taking up the job three years ago in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen has a huge entourage to make him this successful in F1. One of his most crucial people in the process is Brad Scanes– his physio, who has been with him since 2019.

Scanes had little idea how the Dutch racer was and had to google him in the airport while catching a flight to Barcelona, where he was set to meet the Red Bull superstar.

The physiotherapist reveals that he and Verstappen hit it off instantly. His meeting with his father, Jos Verstappen, was also pleasant and played a crucial role in his hiring.