“I was googling who Max Verstappen is”- $50 Million earning F1 star’s physio had to look about him before taking job

Max Verstappen was googled by his physio before meeting him and eventually taking up the job three years ago in Abu Dhabi.
The Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen has a huge entourage to make him this successful in F1. One of his most crucial people in the process is Brad Scanes– his physio, who has been with him since 2019.
Scanes had little idea how the Dutch racer was and had to google him in the airport while catching a flight to Barcelona, where he was set to meet the Red Bull superstar.
The physiotherapist reveals that he and Verstappen hit it off instantly. His meeting with his father, Jos Verstappen, was also pleasant and played a crucial role in his hiring.
“I was googling who Max Verstappen was at the airport whilst I was going to meet him!” said Scanes, who naturally enjoys a much closer relationship with the Dutchman these days.
“You couldn’t do this job if you weren’t friends because you spend that much time together. You travel together. You’re in hotels together, so you must get on with the person you’re working with.
Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals people thought he had piercings on his b**ls when he said he can’t reveal his one piercing
Took three years to defeat Max Verstappen in FIFA
It’s a known fact that Verstappen is massively invested in FIFA games. The F1 star reportedly ranks 21 among the best FIFA players in the world. His physio reveals that the Dutchman is so good that it took him three years to finally defeat him in the game.
Max Verstappen on the fine he was given by the FIA this weekend:
“So that’s a little less FIFA points for me on my laptop”
He’s genuinely unreal at FIFA (event qualification level via leaderboards in 18), somehow manages to play FUT Champs during race weekends
— (@FUTWIZ) November 14, 2021
“He’s a good guy, really down to earth, likes being at home, spending time with family and friends,” Scanes added. “We have a nice relationship in that we can go for a dinner, we can chat about football, we can sit down and watch the football, and play a bit of FIFA. It took me three years to beat him!”
Also read: Lewis Hamilton’s hilarious reaction after realizing that his mind games worked against Sebastian Vettel