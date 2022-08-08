“I was just f***ing with it”– Lewis Hamilton reveals people thought he had piercings on his b**ls when he said he can’t reveal his one piercing

Lewis Hamilton says he wasn’t serious about his one ‘secretive’ piercings, and it worked as people thought it was on his b**ls.

The seven-time world champion took on a war against the FIA when they enforced the ban on using jewellery during Grand Prix events. The Briton came into the press conference of Miami GP in as much jewellery he could wear.

Hamilton subsequently removed his two earrings but couldn’t remove his nose piercing as it could only be removed surgically. These are the only jewellery he used to wear. But Hamilton deliberately exaggerated his account.

The Briton, during his interview, claimed that he couldn’t reveal one of his piercings. These words led people to assume that he had it on his private area. But Hamilton claims he was just having fun.

“As I said, I can’t remove at least two of them. One, I can’t really explain where it is,” he said to Vanity Fair. Hamilton now insists was a flippant provocation. “I was just fucking with it,” he says, laughing.

ON THE SEPTEMBER COVER OF VANITY FAIR 💥💥💥 Talked all things past, present, and future. It’s an honour, thank you @VanityFair ~ pic.twitter.com/7fKiDdHmq2 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 8, 2022

“I don’t have any other piercings anywhere. But I love that there’s this thinking: Shit, has he got his balls pierced?” he added.

Lewis Hamilton claims the ban comes out of people wanting to enforce power

Hamilton claims that since the beginning, people have objected to his lifestyle. He has been criticized for his jewellery and tattoos, and people have commented that it’s not how a conventional F1 driver should ‘look like’.

Hamilton understands that this ban is enforced out of nowhere because people want to enforce power on others. However, he claims he doesn’t like being told how to live.

“I didn’t feel like I was welcome,” he tells Vanity Fair. “I didn’t feel like I was accepted. God knows how many of these drivers say: ‘This is not what a Formula 1 driver is.”

“That’s not how you behave. This is not how you do it. Tattoos? No! A Formula 1 driver doesn’t have tattoos! A Formula 1 driver doesn’t have a personality—and piercings!’ ”

