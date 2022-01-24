“I was one of the most unprepared drivers ever to get into F1″– Alex Albon talks about his sudden climb in Formula 1 with Red Bull bosses suddenly showing faith in him

Alex Albon claims that he was the most unprepared driver to enter Formula 1 in history, as a last-minute call saw him join Toro Rosso.

Red Bull in 2019 promoted Alex Albon to Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri) after observing him in F2 during the 2018 season. However, the Thai born British driver was never meant to enter F1 at that stage and was going to ply his trade in Formula E with Nissan.

But the last-minute call by Red Bull bosses made him drop his initial plans and choose the prominent most motorsport. He talks about how chaotic that time was in his life.