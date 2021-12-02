F1

“I was thinking of what I can do”: Sebastian Vettel organises women’s only karting event in Saudi Arabia to promote equality

"I was thinking of what I can do": Sebastian Vettel organises women's only karting event in Saudi Arabia to promote equality
A.Dyes

Previous Article
Gambit vs Secret Valorant Champions Day 2: Gambit ESports defeats Team Secret to put them in exclusive 13-0 club in round 2.
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I was thinking of what I can do": Sebastian Vettel organises women's only karting event in Saudi Arabia to promote equality
“I was thinking of what I can do”: Sebastian Vettel organises women’s only karting event in Saudi Arabia to promote equality

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel organised a karting event just for Saudi Arabian women ahead of…