“I Was Too Aggressive”: Mario Andretti Reveals Current F1 Driver He Resonates With the Most

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Former driver Mario Andretti in the Paddock area prior to the running of the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 5, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL

Former driver Mario Andretti in the Paddock area prior to the running of the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 5, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Mario Andretti was one of the most aggressive F1 drivers back in the 1970s and 80s. So, when asked which current driver’s style he identifies with the most, the American did not hesitate to name the newly crowned four-time champion, Max Verstappen.

Max,” replied Andretti with a smile on the Drive to Wynn podcast. The former World Champion went on to add that, while his aggressive driving style was very similar to that of Verstappen, he was unable to achieve the same level of success as the Red Bull driver.

He explained that, in his era, it was far more critical for each racer to manage their pace throughout the race.

You look back, what actually was a negative for me, I was too aggressive right from the start of the race. I didn’t have the patience“, Andretti explained. Therefore, he added that he would have loved to race today.

Andretti explained that regulation changes have significantly improved racing today, allowing drivers to race flat out without worrying about engine failures or other reliability issues. He noted that, as a result, most racers now finish their races, and it is rare for them to retire due to mechanical problems. “98% of the field ends the race the way they start.”

“Looking back, I said ‘Man would I love to be racing today, driving myself’,” Andretti concluded, suggesting that he feels he would have tasted much more success had he been an F1 driver today.

