“I was very critical of Lewis Hamilton, so now I have to give him a compliment”– Jacques Villeneuve on Mercedes superstar’s resurgence in Canada

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve says that he now has to compliment Lewis Hamilton for his impressive performances.

The 2022 season hasn’t been easy on the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. However, the Canadian GP turned out to be a major relief for him as he fetched his second podium of the season after a tough series of races.

Hamilton with his last few performances attracted several criticisms. Mainly because his teammate George Russell, who is in his first season with Mercedes has consistently given top-five results since the start of the season.

But in Canada, Hamilton was consistent. Therefore, it has propelled the former F1 champion, Jacques Villeneuve, to say that he now has to compliment the Briton because he criticised him in his bad days.

“A few weeks ago I was very critical of Lewis Hamilton, so now I have to give him a compliment,” Villeneuve wrote in his formule1.nl column. “The car was competitive and Lewis put in a very strong drive,” he added. “It’s important for him that he made it to the podium.

“On Saturday he won the qualifying duel after that strange gamble by George Russell. And Hamilton got the maximum out of the race, made the right decisions and also had the speed.”

“It’s been a tough season and maybe this is the boost he needed. Maybe his bad moments are behind him now and he’s back in fighting mode,” the Canadian mused.

Lewis Hamilton has never been happier for a podium

Hamilton after grabbing the P3 in Montreal was jovial. The expression on his face was enough to comprehend how many hardships he has faced over the course of the last nine races that his podium position felt no less than a victory to him.

Many observed that Hamilton has never been happier for a win like this let alone a P3 podium. The result by hamilton and Russell in Canada is a strong indication of Mercedes’ challenge this season.

Lewis Hamilton coming through! 🤩 The Brit powered past Esteban Ocon as he climbed up the places in Montreal 👊#CanadianGP #F1 @LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/bDjRNe4fMx — Formula 1 (@F1) June 20, 2022

Now it remains to be seen how far the Silver Arrows can develop their car, and beta their limitations against their rivals. The season is long enough, things can still change.

