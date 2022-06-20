“Max Verstappen knows what it’s like to bounce in Copse”- Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull ace joke while talking about Silverstone circuit

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were part of one of the most controversial moments in recent F1 history last season at Silverstone.

The next Formula 1 race takes place at the iconic Silverstone circuit, a track which has seen some brilliant races over the year. Last year, hometown hero Lewis Hamilton won the race, but it was marred by controversy on the very first lap.

Verstappen and Hamilton made contact on the very first lap at Copse corner, and the Red Bull driver went off track, suffering a nasty collision with the barriers.

Verstappen and Hamilton collide! The title rivals come together at Copse, pitching Verstappen into a high-speed crash. The Dutchman was able to walk away but he has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ol1s9dRJoa — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

Thankfully he was alright. But it kickstarted a series of verbal battles between the Mercedes and Red Bull camps. This is mainly because the latter felt that Hamilton got off way too easily.

However, it seems that the duo have moved past that infamous incident that took place almost a year ago. After the Canadian GP last weekend, they shared a light moment while talking about Copse corner, in a press conference.

Also read: “Money is important but Ferrari is very special to me”- Charles Leclerc insists no amount of money can tempt him to leave Maranello

Max Verstappen won’t understand about the bouncing in Copse, says Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has had a tough 2022 season so far. He has had just two podium finishes in nine races, but his main problem has been the W13’s porpoising. Two weeks ago in Baku, he let his team know that it was hurting his back.

Silverstone is a fast track, with plenty of high and medium speed corners. As a result, the seven-time World Champion is wary of the fact that porpoising may spoil his homecoming in Silverstone.

“I think we are better in the medium and high speed corners,” he said. “But we have bouncing. So I don’t know how it’s gonna be, through Copse,” Hamilton added as he glanced at Verstappen.

“Max doesn’t know what I’m talking about, but I know Carlos knows what I’m saying.”

While Hamilton was talking about Copse and porposing, his former rival Verstappen was sitting next to him and imitating the bouncing issues in the W13 hilariously.

Also read: “$2.5million more than Michael Schumacher paid for it” – Ferrari legend’s wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion