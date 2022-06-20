“Lewis Hamilton hates coming second to a teammate”– Nico Rosberg claims George Russell is yet to see ultra-motivated side of seven-time world champion

Lewis Hamilton will be extremely motivated to beat George Russell in 2022 claims ex-Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg citing his own experience.

For the seven-time-world champion, Lewis Hamilton, 2022 hasn’t been kind to him. However, in Canada, the P3 finish for him was a huge relief for his campaign.

After a long spell of races, the Briton managed to out beat his new teammate and compatriot George Russell. Nico Rosberg, who partnered with Hamilton for four years, claims that Russell is yet to see the extra-motivated side of Hamilton.

“Make no mistake, Lewis [Hamilton hates passionately to ever come second to a teammate,” said Rosberg to SkySports. “So he will be ultra-motivated and pushing very hard.”

Rosberg is citing his own experience, where Hamilton defeated him thrice in the drivers’ standings, including his two title victories. In 2016, The German finally managed to defeat Hamilton for the championship but it came out with some toxic situations for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton is still at his peak

Rosberg claims that Hamilton in 2022 is still at his level best. However, he feels that this year his former teammate has been a bit unlucky with the issues Mercedes brought in W13.

“Let’s say at the same time that Lewis though is still driving at his best. It’s just that he had an unbelievably unlucky season so far. With all these different things going against him.”

“So this was this weekend has been the first kind of a normal weekend in a long time. And he delivered, in his usual awesome way. I mean the driver pairing there is incredible at the moment in Mercedes. So strong and it remains to be seen how it unfolds.”

🗣️ ‘Lewis HATES coming second to a teammate’ Nico Rosberg discusses the relationship that’s building between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes 👇 pic.twitter.com/gz7wPkxvTy — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 20, 2022

Mercedes had a great weekend with 27 points in their bank. This performance surely cements their position at P3 in the standings. Meanwhile, from here, the Silver Arrows only seem to go up.

