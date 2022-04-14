“I wasn’t even considering it would be a possibility”- Kevin Magnussen reveals the exact moment he learnt about his return to F1 with Haas

In the recent episode of ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast, Kevin Magnussen spoke about the exact moment he got to know about his return to F1.

Magnussen’s return to Haas was made official just days before the start of the 2022 season. It came after Nikita Mazepin’s contract with the team got terminated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 29-year old lost his F1 seat in 2020, after which he spent a year away from the sport. He competed in other racing ventures during his off-campaign and insists he was happy. However, a return to F1 was something he simply could not say no to.

Magnussen revealed that he was in Denmark when Haas team principal Guenther Steiner gave him a call. This call came two days after the Dane got to know about Mazepin’s departure.

“A couple of people in F1 paddock had texted me,” he said. “They asked, ‘is it you, are you next?’. I didn’t even reply to those guys because I was like, it’s not going to happen.”

Magnussen then said that Steiner called him soon. Upon learning that he got offered a drive, he immediately said yes.

Never thought returning to F1 would have been possible, says Kevin Magnussen

The former McLaren driver went on to talk about how he ended things on good terms with Haas. He spent four seasons with the American team, and admits that it’s the only place where he ever felt at home.

When Steiner called him to offer him a return to Haas, Magnussen didn’t think twice before saying yes. Even before he picked up the call, he said that he knew what it was about.

“Guenther called me. As soon as I saw his name, I knew what it was about,” Magnussen said. “He asked me if I wanted to come back and I said yes immediately.”

Upon saying yes to Steiner, the first person Magnussen contacted was his wife. He and his wife had a kid in January 2021 and they were apprehensive about the former spending so much time away from home.

“I went home and spoke to her,” the Haas driver revealed. “She was excited for me, but also nervous. She knows how many days you are away in F1, but in the end she understood and supported me. ‘You gotta do it, there’s no way you are not gonna do it’, she said.”

Magnussen is currently ninth in the drivers’ standings after three races with 12 points to his name.

