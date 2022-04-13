F1

“I’m not scared about losing my Formula 1 seat anymore”- Kevin Magnussen explains how being away from F1 for a year has changed his approach

"I'm not scared about losing my Formula 1 seat anymore"- Kevin Magnussen explains how being away from F1 for a year has changed his approach
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
AB de Villiers son in IPL 2022: Why Dewald Brevis is called Baby AB?
Next Article
"Cody Rhodes was not allowed to greet his peers until his match with Seth Rollins" - How WWE made Cody Rhodes return to WrestleMania 38
F1 Latest News
"I'm not scared about losing my Formula 1 seat anymore"- Kevin Magnussen explains how being away from F1 for a year has changed his approach
“I’m not scared about losing my Formula 1 seat anymore”- Kevin Magnussen explains how being away from F1 for a year has changed his approach

Kevin Magnussen returned to F1 after a year’s absence in 2022 and admits that he…