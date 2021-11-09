“I went to Miami and saw the new circuit”– George Russell hints how good is Miami track will be when F1 visits in 2022

George Russell reveals how good the new Miami track will be in 2022 when Formula 1 drivers visit the circuit amidst calendar expansion.

The United States will be hosting two Grand Prix races in 2022, with Formula 1 already releasing a 23-race-long calendar. After Austin, Miami is the second destination in the US, set to organize the Grand Prix weekend from 6-8th May next year.

Williams’ star George Russell visited the Miami International circuit, which is in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium. The Briton didn’t even realize that he was standing on one of the straights when he arrived.

Looking good for 2022, Miami. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UghRx5Vbgj — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 27, 2021

Later, Williams also released footage of Russell driving around the Miami track on his simulator. Thus, giving credible feedback about the circuit’s characteristics.

“I went to Miami and saw the new circuit ready for next year, which was exciting,” said Russell during the Mexican GP weekend. “Miami is a really cool city.”

“I think it’s going to be another amazing weekend, as it was in Austin, and this street-style circuit with some long straights will offer some good overtaking opportunities.”

“I managed to do some laps on a simulator, which was nice. I didn’t realise it but I was standing on one of the straights when I walked into the stadium.”

George Russell thinks it has good overtaking opportunities

The 23-year-old driver will be driving for Mercedes when he’ll next visit Miami. At that time, he may lead the pack. He feels that the circuit is excellent and can provide several overtaking opportunities.

“Obviously, it’s still in its early stages of development, but what they have planned is exciting. I drove on the simulator, and that was an enjoyable experience.

“It was fast and flowing, had some tight corners and some long straights, which I think will offer some good overtaking opportunities. So for a circuit that’s quite defined by the limitations of its surroundings, I think they’ve done a really good job.”

