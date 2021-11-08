“We are a bit behind”– Mattia Binotto expected a better performance by Ferrari in Mexico

Ferrari finished P5 and 6 in Mexico, but team principal Mattia Binotto is unhappy with the performance and expected a better result.

Ferrari has shown miraculous recovery in 2021 after a dreadful 2021. Even in Mexico, they had a decent haul of 18 points, which brings them 13.5 points ahead of McLaren in the standings.

Yet, Mattia Binotto is not happy with Ferrari’s performance in Mexico. He feels compared to other performances, the output here was subpar, even though the track was less reliant on engine power.

“If I look at the last races, I think we had a pace which was a lot closer to the top teams,” said Binotto, who monitored his crews from Maranello last weekend. “And for a while today, it was somehow nine-tenths a second. So I think in terms of the relative gap to the top cars, we are a bit behind.”

“Honestly, I was hoping to come to Mexico where we know somehow as well the power unit counts less because it’s a circuit that is less power-sensitive, to have a better overall relative performance, which has not been the case.”

“We struggled a bit on performance in qualifying, we struggled as well [in the race] compared to the best cars.”

Ferrari could have done better

Binotto bolsters his argument by mentioning Pierre Gasly’s P4 finish in the standings. And he expected to finish above AlphTauri and to remain close to the table toppers.

“I think the fact that Gasly has been ahead of us is another sign,” added Binotto. So, certainly, he did very well, so well done to Gasly and AlphaTauri.

“But I think that today we could have finished, or I was at least hoping to finish ahead of the AlphaTauri and closer to the best,” he added. Ferrari will be now vying against McLaren in Brazil.

