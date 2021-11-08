“Carlos isn’t very good in the high-speed corners!”- Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz trash-talk after Mexican Grand Prix race

Former teammates at McLaren Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris trash talk with each other after the Mexican Grand Prix race.

McLaren and Ferrari are in an open contest for P3 in the constructors’ standings. So Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris right now are less of best friends but more of rivals.

In Mexico, Norris started from p19 due to the engine penalty yet managed to steal a point from the race, but Daniel Ricciardo’s blank hurt McLaren against Ferrari’s 18 point haul.

Despite the tight competition, both Norris and Sainz don’t miss having fun around. After the race, both drivers were seen doing trash-talking in front of the media.

Prompted to ask Sainz how he could look to beat them next weekend in Brazil, Norris, with a smile, asked: “Is it the barge board? Mid deflector?”

Laughing, Sainz replied: “Ah yeah, I told you since the beginning of the year,” the Spaniard establishing that there was just a bit of “trash talking” going on.

The banter extends when asked which team they see at P3 after the end of the remaining four races. The duo had some cheeky answers to share.

“I think it’s going to be tight, I think these guys in Brazil and Qatar, Abu Dhabi also should be quick,” Sainz predicted. Looking to Norris for some clarification, the Briton responded: “Long corners, hmm, I don’t know about that.”

“It will be a good fight, Carlos isn’t very good in the high-speed corners!” Norris added.

Carlos Sainz feels a bit unlucky

The Spaniard further reveals that he felt a bit unlucky in the race as he lost places while rescuing from some early spins. However, he is overall happy with the teamwork.

“Very pleased because we did a very good job as a team,” said Sainz of his Mexican Grand Prix. “Unlucky from my side at the start a bit like Lando, just the two crashes were right in front of me, I had to take avoiding action and lost two positions that I shouldn’t have lost.”

“From there on it was all about the pace and honestly we could have been very quick and again managed to put [together] a very strong pace, strong tyre management managed to get a shot at going for Gasly, then we decided to swap back the cars.”

“A bit messy there on the radio, but I think we executed well as a team the whole strategy.”

