F1

“I will miss the silence” – Sebastian Vettel pays a heartfelt tribute to former Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen

"I will miss the silence" - Sebastian Vettel pays a heartfelt tribute to former Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“Nikola Jokic and his brothers really threatened the Heat and then went on to party in their city!”: NBA Twitter explodes as videos of the Jokic Brother partying in Miami go viral
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I will miss the silence" - Sebastian Vettel pays a heartfelt tribute to former Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen
“I will miss the silence” – Sebastian Vettel pays a heartfelt tribute to former Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen

“I will miss the silence” – Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to former Ferrari teammate Kimi…